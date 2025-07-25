This week's reading of the two Torah portions of Mattot and Masei bring the Book of Numbers to a close, as Moshe prepares the people for battle with Midian, even as he knows his departure from this world will follow.

But what does it really mean for an immortal soul to leave this world? Why does the Torah describe death as 'to be gathered?'

Join Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman in this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast for a fascinating study of words and boundaries....including the permeable boundary between this world and the next, as discussed in Dutch cardiologist Dr. Pim van Lommel's groundbreaking study of the Near Death Experience, "Consciousness Beyond Life."