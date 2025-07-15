The Shas and United Torah Judaism parties issued a rare joint statement on Tuesday evening, launching a scathing attack on the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein.

“For a year and a half, he has misled negotiating teams, rabbis, reservists, military and security officials, and all those who sincerely sought a balanced and respectable resolution to this issue. He continues to deceive with claims of a ‘compromise outline’ he supposedly formulated, while in reality, he has repeatedly sabotaged every possible framework,” the haredi parties stated.

The haredi MKs added, “Just this week, in a grave and unprecedented move, Edelstein altered the key agreements that had been reached, introducing a series of new restrictions and humiliating provisions that severely harm Torah scholars and undermine trust in the partnership with the Likud, of which he is a part. It is no coincidence that he refuses to reveal the draft law he claims to support - because he knows it would expose his series of violations and deceptions.

“The Israeli public deserves to know the truth: Yuli Edelstein is playing a political game at the expense of those who serve, cynically exploiting the pain of families, causing a deep rift in the national camp, and toppling the right-wing government with his own hands. Likud and other right-wing representatives must denounce him for this,” the statement read.

Earlier, MK Edelstein held a press conference at the Knesset amid the deepening crisis surrounding the Draft Law.

“At the outset,” he said, “I want to emphasize that for many months, I met with individuals from all sectors of Israeli society. I heard the pain of reservists and their families. Sadly, I also heard voices inciting against the entire haredi community. From the beginning, my approach to the draft law was purely substantive. One thing guided me throughout - to seize the historic opportunity to broaden the IDF’s conscription base and add thousands of combatants and support personnel to meet the army’s operational needs.”

“At the same time, with the same concern for national security, I acted with responsibility throughout the process, blocking all attempts to bring down the right-wing government during this sensitive period. There were such attempts, accompanied by unrelenting threats. On the eve of the historic surprise strike on Iran and the launch of Operation Rising Lion, with our forces deployed on all fronts, I coordinated with the Prime Minister to prevent the dissolution of the Knesset . That evening, some clauses were agreed upon - but it was clear to everyone that the legislative process was not yet complete,” Edelstein stated.

He continued, “Since then, we’ve worked intensively, consulting with reservists, haredi representatives, and IDF officials to finalize the law’s clauses and details. Just last night, I met at length with the Prime Minister and haredi faction leaders, and presented them with a Draft Law, as I believe in it should be - ready for submission. This is a law that meets the IDF’s needs, ensures growth in combat enlistment, eases the burden on those currently serving, and enables any haredi who enlists to remain haredi. Unfortunately, the haredi MKs are unwilling to accept the outline I proposed.”

Addressing them directly, Edelstein warned, “Now is not the time to dismantle the right-wing government. The future of the country cannot become a political game at a time when the security challenges before us are as grave as ever. There are moments greater than us, the elected officials.”

“Throughout this process, I have kept in mind the bereaved families and the physically and emotionally wounded IDF soldiers, as we continue to pray for the return of the 50 hostages - both living and dead. The public will not forgive those who fail to rise to the occasion and unite for a common goal: the security and future of the State of Israel,” he concluded.

Following Edelstein’s remarks, a coalition of organizations representing IDF service members held their own press conference at the Knesset, stating, “We stand behind Edelstein. We recognize that a solution will not come from the haredi leadership. We call on both coalition and opposition members to lead a joint initiative - right and left, religious and secular. The security of Israel comes before all else.”