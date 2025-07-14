Fresh clashes on Sunday between Bedouin tribes and local fighters in the southern Syrian city of Sweida, a predominantly Druze area, have resulted in the deaths of at least 37 people.

The violence, which marks the first deadly outbreak in the region since April and May, prompted authorities to dispatch forces to de-escalate the situation.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, among the deceased are 27 Druze, including several children. Earlier reports from local outlet Sweida 24 indicated a preliminary toll of 10 killed and 50 wounded from both sides, also noting the closure of the Damascus-Sweida highway due to the unrest.

A Syrian government source, who preferred to remain anonymous, confirmed to AFP that forces were being sent to the area to help de-escalate the situation.

Sweida Governor Mustapha al-Bakur urged residents to "exercise self-restraint and respond to national calls for reform." Several Syrian Druze spiritual leaders have also issued calls for calm and requested Damascus's intervention.

Syrian state-run media outlet SANA reported the deployment of security forces along the administrative borders between the Daraa and Sweida provinces in response to the escalating situation.

The violence stems from a longstanding feud between Bedouin and Druze factions in Sweida, where sporadic clashes have occurred. Syria's pre-civil war Druze population was approximately 700,000, with Sweida province hosting the largest community of the sect.

Concerns have been raised regarding the rights and safety of minorities, including the Druze, under the new Islamist authorities following the overthrow of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Al-Assad this past December.

Previous clashes in April and May between new security forces and Druze fighters led to dozens of fatalities, culminating in agreements signed by local and religious leaders to contain the escalation and integrate Druze fighters into the new government.