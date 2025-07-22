weapons seized in Syria IDF Spokesperson

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the troops of the 210th Division, in cooperation with Unit 504, completed an overnight activity in which weapons dealers operating in southern Syria were apprehended and questioned.

The weapons dealers were apprehended and questioned following intelligence indications regarding several suspects who had transferred various types of weaponry.

In addition, during the activity, the troops confiscated weapons that were located in the area.

The IDF stated that the troops of the 210th Division continue to monitor developments in Syria, maintaining readiness for defense and various scenarios.