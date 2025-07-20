Maghrebi rabbis (Chachmei HaMa'arav - North African Rabbinic Authorities) issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday, following the harrowing reports of massacres and brutal acts committed against members of the Druze community in southern Syria. The rabbis expressed deep shock and called for immediate international intervention.

"The Jewish people, who have suffered persecution, ethnic cleansing, and genocide throughout history, cannot remain silent in the face of such horrific acts," the statement read. "The Druze are our brothers, loyal friends, and partners in the path of the State of Israel and in the values of human dignity, justice, and morality."

The rabbis sent their love and prayers to the Druze community and called on the free world — especially the State of Israel — "to awaken and put an end to the killing." They added: "Not in the name of Torah, not in the name of morality, not in the name of humanity — can we remain silent. 'Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed; for in the image of God He made man.' Their blood cries out from the earth, and it is our duty to raise our voice."

Among the signatories: Rabbi Yehuda Shlush, Chief Rabbi of East Netanya; Rabbi Rafael Daluya, rabbi of the synagogue in Har Bracha; Rabbi Dr. Doron Danino; Rabbi Meir Bar-Hen; Rabbi Shimon Ifrach; Rabbi Ron Alon; and Rabbi Shlomo Levi.