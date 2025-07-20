A report by Axios on Sunday reveals heightened tensions between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials in the Trump administration following recent Israeli military operations in Syria.

According to the report, several top US officials have voiced frustration over what they describe as erratic behavior from Netanyahu, particularly after Israeli strikes this week near the Syrian presidential palace and military headquarters. These operations came after Israel reportedly targeted a Syrian army convoy heading to Suwayda, an area where violent clashes between Druze militias and Bedouin tribes have claimed hundreds of lives.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire, Israel resumed strikes, prompting concerns within the White House. Axios cites six senior officials who claim that Netanyahu's actions are undermining President Trump's efforts to stabilize the region.

"Bibi acted like a madman. He bombs everything all the time," one White House official was quoted as saying, expressing worry that such moves jeopardize American diplomatic initiatives.

Other incidents have also fueled discontent, including the damaging of a church in Gaza, seemingly as a result of tank shell shrapnel, and the killing of Palestinian Arab American Saif Mussallet, reportedly by Israeli residents of Judea and Samaria. President Trump personally called Netanyahu to seek clarification on these developments.

US Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack and other close Trump advisers have raised concerns directly with Netanyahu. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly demanded a halt to the bombings, which Netanyahu agreed to in exchange for a Syrian military withdrawal from Suwayda. However, according to the report, the damage to US-Israel relations may already be done, with Turkish and Saudi officials also communicating their disapproval to Washington.

The report suggests that while President Trump has so far refrained from public criticism, some of his top aides believe Netanyahu's domestic political considerations are driving Israeli policy in the region. Israeli officials maintain that their actions are in defense of the Druze community and deny any political motivations.

Ambassador Mike Huckabee, a long-time supporter of Israel, condemned the violence involving Israeli civilians and criticized recent Israeli policy shifts affecting evangelical travelers. Meanwhile, the administration remains focused on maintaining stability in Syria, cautioning that Israeli interventions risk further destabilizing the region.

The Axios report concludes with warnings from US officials that Netanyahu's strategic gambles may soon test the limits of President Trump's patience.