Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara is expected to skip Monday’s hearing on her removal from her position.

Baharav-Miara believes that the process to remove her is illegal and in contradiction to a Supreme Court ruling. She voiced her opposition to the process a month ago and officially claimed that the decision to proceed with her removal is against the law.

Despite her position, the hearing is set to take place Monday after the Supreme Court on Sunday rejected a request to freeze the process. Justice Noam Sohlberg ruled that the planned hearing by the ministerial committee is not "irreversible," and thus there is no place for judicial intervention at this stage.

The committee, headed by Minister Amichai Chikli, is expected to convene Monday, with Baharav-Miara summoned to appear for the hearing.

On Sunday morning, the State submitted its response to the court regarding the removal process petitions. In the government’s response, it noted that Baharav-Miara failed to respond for months to official documents presented to her and did not attend the cabinet meeting where allegations against her were discussed. Nevertheless, it stressed that the decision to grant her a hearing went “far beyond what is required.”

Earlier, Baharav-Miara claimed to the Supreme Court that her dismissal is an illegal, politically driven action.

She claimed, "The government's decision to turn the dismissal of the Attorney General into a purely political process is completely illegal and will allow political deals and scandals like the Bar-On Hebron affair. The government failed to establish a professional public committee to support the end of the Attorney General's term as required, and only afterward did it advance full political control over the process."

She emphasized that the obligation to consult with a professional public committee, as determined by the government’s decision and the recommendations of the Shamgar Committee, was effectively canceled. She also claimed that all members of the ministerial committee which was set up had already expressed their stance in favor of her dismissal.

"In this way, the main professional and public aspects of the process of the Attorney General’s termination have been fully politicized. All of these ministers had already expressed their opinion on ending the Attorney General's tenure beforehand," Baharav-Miara wrote.