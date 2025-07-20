The special cabinet committee, headed by Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, voted today (Sunday) to unanimously recommend that the government dismiss the Attorney General, Gali Baharav-Miara.

The recommendation will be brought to discussion and a vote at the government meeting to be held next Sunday.

Earlier, Baharav-Miara responded this afternoon (Sunday) to statements by Judge Noam Solberg, who ruled that there was no need for an interim order at this stage in the petitions concerning her dismissal. Baharav-Miara argued that the process should be halted immediately.

In an official response to the Supreme Court, she wrote: "The court is requested to bring the decision for judicial review as soon as possible and not allow the government to advance the unlawful process to a discussion in the cabinet, before the court rules on the fundamental question regarding the legality of changing the dismissal rules for the Attorney General."

She claimed, "The situation, where the government has been advancing, step by step, an obviously unlawful procedure for terminating the tenure of the Attorney General for five weeks, is leading to accumulating institutional damage to the office of the Attorney General and to the public service as a whole."

She further added, "The mere advancement of this unlawful process, even if in the end the procedure and its outcomes are annulled, lends legitimacy to the process."