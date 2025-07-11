MK Moshe Gafni, chairman of the Degel Hatorah faction, on Thursday evening harshly criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara at the annual appreciation event for the volunteers of the "United Hatzalah" Bnei Brak branch, held at Kfar Maccabiah.

"You are the irrefutable proof that the haredim serve, assist, and help all citizens of Israel," Gafni told the organization's volunteers.

Accusing Baharav-Miara of deliberate harassment, he added: "The Attorney General is trying to target the haredi community, so that if they want to dismiss her, she can claim she was the one who fought against us."

Gafni did not hold back in his sharp criticism. "It’s a disgrace that she serves as the legal adviser of the State," and ended with a cynical jab: "What’s certain is that if, Heaven forbid, she gets hurt, it will be the haredim of United Hatzalah who will come to save her."

Gafni's remarks come against the backdrop of the growing storm surrounding the Draft Law. The haredi parties accuse Baharav-Miara of being a key factor in escalating the situation and attempting to force the IDF into taking draconian measures against yeshiva students, due to the absence of proper legislation on the issue of haredi enlistment.

According to a haredi source who spoke with Israel National News - Arutz Sheva, anger is growing toward Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, who continues to delay the legislation of the law, apparently in coordination with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are not aware of any substantial changes Edelstein wants to implement in the law, contrary to agreements made with the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. We are concerned that he is merely fulfilling the Prime Minister's wish to reach the summer recess without a law."

Warning that the situation is delicate and could fall apart at any moment, the source added: "We understand that this is a coordinated time game. The question is whether we will continue to cooperate with this theater or issue a clear statement that we are not toys in anyone's hands."