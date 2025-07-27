The Likud party issued a sharp statement Sunday morning against Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, accusing her of acting with political intent to undermine the Israeli government.

According to Likud, since the announcement of the government’s intention to dismiss her, the Attorney General has been "obstructing the government's work by every means and initiating reckless investigations against coalition members, one after another."

The statement claimed that Baharav-Miara is "in a clear conflict of interest" and is "acting like someone burning down the granaries, in a desperate attempt to prevent her removal."

Likud also linked the investigation of MK Hanoch Milwidsky to the announcement of his expected appointment as chair of the Knesset Finance Committee, calling it "a clear example of politically timed and improperly motivated action."