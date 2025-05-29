The IDF on Thursday struck several military sites throughout Lebanon belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

Among the targets struck was terrorist infrastructure containing weapons in the area of Sidon, where Hezbollah's reestablishment attempts were identified. This site was struck in the past by the IDF.

In addition, said the statement, Hezbollah military sites containing rocket and missile launchers, where additional reestablishment attempts by Hezbollah were identified, were struck in southern Lebanon.

“The presence of weapons in the area, as well as Hezbollah’s terrorist activity in the sites that were struck, constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” said the IDF statement.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish its terror capabilities,” it concluded.

On Wednesday, after 20 months of continuous fighting, the 146th Division concluded its mission in the north, leaving the 91st Division to resume full responsibility for the entire border with Lebanon.

During Operation "Northern Arrows" alongside its defensive mission, the division commanded its brigades inside Lebanese territory in close cooperation with the Israeli Navy, achieving significant accomplishments in reshaping the security reality in the Galilee — all in order to create the conditions necessary for the return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes.

Now, with the division's mission in the region complete, the division headquarters will stand down in order to undergo preparations for future missions.