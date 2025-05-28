השהה נגן

After 20 months of continuous fighting, the 146th Division has concluded its mission in the north, and the 91st Division will resume full responsibility for the entire border with Lebanon. Since the beginning of the war, the division and its reserve brigades have defended the communities along the western region of the border with Lebanon.

During Operation "Northern Arrows" alongside its defensive mission, the division commanded its brigades inside Lebanese territory in close cooperation with the Israeli Navy, achieving significant accomplishments in reshaping the security reality in the Galilee — all in order to create the conditions necessary for the return of Israel’s northern residents to their homes.

Now, with the division's mission in the region complete, the division headquarters will stand down in order to undergo preparations for future missions.

Commander of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, told the troops: "You played a central role in fundamentally transforming the security reality, in bringing about the decisive defeat of Hezbollah, in neutralizing its military capabilities, and in removing the threat from the residents of the north. Since that dark Saturday, no matter how much time has passed, you—the commanders and soldiers of the division—have seen only one duty before your eyes: to defend the region and ensure the safety of its residents, to strike our enemies and to preserve the new security reality created in the region by your own hands."

Commander of the 146th Division, BG Yiftach Norkin, added: "Today we conclude 600 days of combat. We are proud to stand at this moment, to hand over the region after completing the mission and transforming the security reality in the north. The 146th Division was called upon—and delivered."

He added: "To the heads of the municipalities—I learned from you what true leadership looks like in times of crisis. I appreciate you and thank you for walking this path together."

Addressing the commanders, he stated: "You gave everything—heart and soul—to ensure success. This is not a farewell; it's a significant transition. We remain on alert and ready for any mission that may come. We conclude with a salute—thank you."

Commander of the 91st Division BG Yuval Gaz stated: "Soldiers of the 146th Division, not only did you defend the region, but you also worked to rehabilitate and strengthen the local communities, together with the civilian leadership. There are more than 20,000 reservists from your division who know every bush in this region, and if needed, I know they will return without hesitation. Thank you for the privilege and the opportunity to return home, to our roots. With great respect to you all— From here, we take command."

credit: דובר צה"ל

