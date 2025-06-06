IDF Spokesperson Effie Defrin on Friday evening gave a statement to the media following the death of four soldiers in combat in Khan Yunis. Two of the fallen soldiers were identified as Staff Sergeant Yoav Raver and Sergeant Major (Res.) Chen Gross. The names of two additional combat soldiers are awaiting clearance for publication.

"This is a difficult evening; we share in the grief of the families, embrace them, and continue to accompany them," Defrin stated, conveying the profound sorrow gripping the nation. He detailed the incident, explaining that "at around 6:00 a.m., an explosive device was detonated, causing a part of the structure to collapse," in a compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization where the troops were operating.

In addition to the fatalities, five combat soldiers were injured in the blast, with one severely wounded and four sustaining moderate injuries.

Defrin reiterated the IDF's unwavering commitment in the region, noting, "The troops have been operating in the region for the past three weeks under the command of the 98th Division. The troops in the field operated with full operational support."

He emphasized the continuous nature of the operation, stating, "Our activities in this operation are ongoing - the troops are engaging and advancing according to a structured method."

A preliminary inquiry into the incident was held at the Southern Command, led by the Chief of the General Staff, as the IDF remains dedicated to learning from every event. "We are reviewing and learning from every incident, and also from this incident - we will draw conclusions," Defrin affirmed.

Defrin also commented on the recovery of the bodies of Judi Weinstein Haggai and Gad Haggai, who were murdered on October 7th during their daily walk in the fields of Nir Oz, and then abducted by terrorists.

The recovery, based on "accurate intelligence and after conditions were met," was carried out "in the heart of Khan Yunis" by IDF troops in coordination with various security and intelligence agencies.

"We share in the grief of Judi and Gad’s children and families, and we embrace the community of Nir Oz," Defrin conveyed, stressing the critical and moral mission to "bring all 56 hostages home, and our troops are working towards this with courage and determination."

Shifting focus to the northern front, Defrin detailed significant military action against Hezbollah. "In the northern arena, last night, the IDF began striking targets in Dahieh, in Beirut, and in southern Lebanon."

IAF aircraft specifically targeted "six underground terrorist infrastructure sites used for the production and storage of UAVs." These sites were operated by "Unit 127, the aerial unit of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was severely damaged throughout the war."

Defrin explained that "after uncovering Hezbollah’s renewed production program, we struck the relevant sites. We will not allow this threat to grow; we will respond with full force to any threat." He highlighted that "this renewed production was intended to prepare Hezbollah for carrying out thousands more UAV attacks against Israeli civilians in the future. We will not allow that to happen."

Defrin condemned Hezbollah's actions, noting that "throughout the war, Hezbollah’s aerial unit launched over a thousand UAV-based attacks toward Israeli territory, resulting in casualties on Israel’s home front."

He asserted that "this renewed production constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire and understandings between Israel and Lebanon. We will continue to enforce the ceasefire agreement and keep removing every threat to the citizens of Israel." He also revealed that "yesterday, we also struck a drone manufacturing workshop used for attacks and intelligence collection in southern Lebanon."

The IDF spokesperson concluded by underscoring the strategic implications of these strikes. "The infrastructure sites targeted were located within civilian areas, in the heart of Beirut, beneath the homes of Lebanese residents. This is further proof of the cynical use by terrorist organizations of the civilian population as human shields."

He reiterated, "It is important to emphasize that last night's strike was carried out against the Hezbollah terrorist organization." Defrin left no doubt about Israel's resolve: "We will not allow Hezbollah to rise and restore the capabilities it had on October 7th. We will strike targets wherever necessary. Our troops are prepared for both defense and offense. We will continue to act to achieve all of the objectives of the war, ensure the security of our citizens — we are mission-driven."

