The chairman of the National Unity Party, Benny Gantz, on Thursday commented on the ongoing security situation and the week that has passed since the launch of Operation Rising Lion, shortly after receiving a security briefing from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We are in challenging days - but also days that offer a historic opportunity for a new era in the Middle East," Gantz said.

He continued, "We are nearing the decisive stages of Iran’s nuclear project - and we must not stop. We stand united behind the political and military leadership in this mission, which will secure Israel’s future for decades to come."

Gantz also addressed the social and strategic aspects of the current moment: "These are complex days for Israeli society, but also days of opportunity - to bring home all our hostages and to turn the noose Iran tried to tighten around us into one tightening around it."

He concluded: "We must not miss this opportunity. We must continue to act."