Iran on Wednesday executed Pedram Madani, 41, convicted of spying for Israel, a move that comes amidst a surge in executions across the Islamic Republic and escalating tensions with the Jewish state, AFP reported.

Madani was hanged in Ghezelhesar prison in Karaj, following his transfer from Evin prison.

This execution marks the second such case within two months, as Iran continues to carry out death sentences on individuals accused of espionage for Israel.

The judiciary's Mizan Online website stated Madani was "spying in favour of the Zionist regime," and that his execution followed "the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court."

However, the case against Madani has drawn sharp criticism from human rights activists and his family, who allege severe flaws in the legal process, including the denial of his right to a lawyer of his choosing.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran Human Rights (IHR), stated, "Pedram Madani was sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court without access to a lawyer of his choice, through an unfair and non-transparent process orchestrated by security agencies."

He further asserted, "The Islamic Republic's goal in executing Pedram Madani and others who are hanged daily is solely to instill fear within society and to conceal the regime's widespread corruption and systemic failures."

Madani's mother, in a video circulated prior to the execution, pleaded for his life, describing him as a "man who loves his country and loves his family," and insisted his case was "full of flaws." Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi also condemned the pending execution, stating, "The Islamic republic uses the death penalty as a tool to instill fear and intensify repression against the people."

Mohammadi further alleged that Madani's cellmates testified he confessed falsely and "under pressure."

According to Mizan, Madani was accused of transmitting classified information and meeting with Mossad officers abroad. He was also convicted of acquiring "illicit wealth" by receiving euros and bitcoin from Israel. His execution follows the April hanging of Mohsen Langarneshin, also accused of aiding Mossad.

Human rights groups, including IHR, report a significant increase in executions in Iran this year, with at least 478 reported, including over 60 hangings in the last ten days.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.

A month prior, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.