In a joint IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) activity, terrorist Ibrahim Abu Shumala was struck and eliminated in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed on Friday.

The strike took place on June 17, 2025, the statement said.

The terrorist had served as the director of finance in Hamas's military wing and as the aide to the deputy commander of the military wing, Marwan Issa, until he was eliminated in March 2024.

Abu Shumala was responsible for all of Hamas's military wing’s finances in the Gaza Strip. In his role, he planned and oversaw the military wing's budget during the war and implemented it by transferring and smuggling terrorist funding worth millions of dollars into the Gaza Strip for the military wing.

With these funds, Abu Shumala contributed to Hamas's rearming and enabled the distribution of salaries to the Hamas organization's terrorists, providing meaningful support for Hamas' ongoing terrorist activity throughout the war.

“The IDF will continue to operate against all terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said.

