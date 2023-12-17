Iran said on Saturday it has executed an “Israeli Mossad spy” in the country’s southeast, The Associated Press reported, citing Iranian state TV.

The report said the spy was linked to foreign intelligence services, including Mossad, and charged with involvement in releasing classified information.

The judiciary body executed the person in a prison in Zahedan, the capital of the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The person who was executed was not identified.

Last year, Iran executed four Iranian men who were accused of cooperating with the Mossad and of receiving instruction from a Mossad carrier based in Sweden.

In 2020, Iran executed a man convicted of spying on its forces for the US and Israel.