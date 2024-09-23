Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Sunday that 12 people had been arrested for “collaborating with Israel” and planning acts against Iran's security, Reuters reported.

"As the Zionist regime and their Western backers, most notably the United States, have not succeeded in their sinister goals against the people of Gaza and Lebanon, they are now seeking to spread the crisis to Iran with a series of actions planned against our country's security," the statement said.

The Revolutionary Guards claimed that members of the network of 12 alleged spies were arrested in six different Iranian provinces, but did not say when.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

In March, Iran’s judiciary said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran last year.

Iran stated that the person who was executed “planned to explode the workshop complex of the Ministry of Defense in Isfahan under guidance of the intelligence officer of the Mossad.”

A month earlier, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.

Last December, Iran announced it had executed an “Israeli Mossad spy” in the country’s southeast.