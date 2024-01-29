Iran on Monday claimed that it executed four people allegedly spying for the Mossad, the National reported.

According to the report, the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.

They are accused of having plotted to bomb a weapons plant in Isfahan.

Mizan news reported that Mohammad Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, Wafa Azarbar and Pejman Fatehi were arrested in August over plot to bomb an Iranian Defense Ministry equipment plant.

Their the death sentences were upheld by Iran's Supreme Court, Mizan added.