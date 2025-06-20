IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir on Friday stressed that Israel must be prepared for a "prolonged campaign" to counter the "existential threat" from Iran.

In a direct address to the citizens of Israel, Zamir revealed the extensive preparations leading up to the operation, stating, "A week ago, I gave the order. Operation ‘Rising Lion’ was underway. Since then, we have been operating on the offensive."

Zamir emphasized the critical juncture at which this operation was launched. "Upon assuming my position as the Chief of the General Staff, I stated clearly: we are in a pivotal period in which we must remove an existential threat," he asserted. He further elaborated on Iran's long-standing intentions, stating, "For years, the Iranians have been building a clear plan to annihilate the State of Israel. In recent months, that plan reached the point of no return, as intentions transformed into capabilities."

The IDF Chief provided stark figures regarding Iran's missile arsenal, noting, "When we launched this campaign, Iran possessed approximately 2,500 surface-to-surface missiles and was producing them at a rapid pace. According to estimates, within two years it would have had around 8,000 missiles."

He highlighted Iran's strategy of surrounding Israel, stating, "The Iranian regime spent years cultivating a surrounding 'Ring of Fire.' Now, that ring is being turned against it, on its own soil."

Zamir underscored the necessity of a preemptive strike given the multifaceted threats. "The combination of threats - from the nuclear program to advanced firepower to missile systems - forced us to launch a preemptive strike," he explained, adding, "The IDF does not stand idly by in the face of developing threats."

The Chief of Staff revealed the meticulous planning behind the operation. "The IDF prepared for this operation for years. In recent months, we accelerated preparations for one of the most complex campaigns in our history, all as we fought on multiple fronts and all while maintaining strict secrecy," he stated.

He pointed to the opportune moment for the strike, saying, "The operation was made possible thanks to the convergence of operational and strategic conditions — some of which were temporary. Delaying any further would have meant the risk of losing these conditions and entering a campaign in the future at a clear disadvantage." He added, "We understood that history would not forgive us if we failed to act now to protect the very existence of the Jewish people in the State of Israel."

Zamir lauded the initial successes of "Operation Rising Lion," detailing, "Thanks to a powerful and surprising opening strike, we achieved extraordinary results. We eliminated the enemy’s senior military command, dealt significant blows to key components of their nuclear program, located and destroyed missile launchers, broke through an aerial route to Tehran, destroyed surface-to-air missile batteries and approximately half of their missile launchers — some just minutes before launch - and catching the enemy off guard, despite their readiness."

He specifically praised the aerial forces, stating, "Today, IAF pilots are operating at the greatest range and intensity in the forces’ history. They are striking targets in Iran in powerful waves of attacks, under immense risk to their own lives."

Recalling a recent meeting with aircrews, Zamir shared, "I met the pilots and ground crews moments before they set out on their mission. Each and every one of them said to me, 'We’re behind you.' They instilled in me confidence in the face of the magnitude of this challenge and the weight of this decision."

Despite the offensive operations, Zamir emphasized the ongoing importance of home front defense. "Alongside the offensive operations, our defense of the home front continues. This is a challenge like nothing we have seen before — the enemy, in its weakness, is deliberately targeting civilians, as we experienced once again in the latest barrage a few hours ago," he lamented.

He added a message of defiance to Israel's adversaries: "Our enemies fail to understand that the Israeli home front is the source of the IDF’s strength, not its weakness."

Zamir acknowledged the human cost of the ongoing conflicts. "This week, I visited several impact sites and saw the devastation with my own eyes. My heart goes out to the families of the casualties and the injured," he said.

He also confirmed the continuation of operations in Gaza, stating, "We are in the midst of a multi-front war. The operations in Gaza continue, and unfortunately, we are paying a heavy price in the lives of our troops, as we did this week."

The IDF Chief reiterated the commitment to the 53 hostages still held by Hamas. "I have not forgotten for a moment that there are 53 hostages still held by Hamas. Bringing them home is a moral and national imperative, and the IDF is working tirelessly to achieve it. The operations we are conducting in Iran these days are also contributing to that goal," he affirmed.

Addressing the reservists, Zamir expressed profound gratitude. "To our reservists, you enable us to fight on multiple fronts. You continue to report to duty again and again, fully aware of the gravity of these moments. You are an inseparable part of this campaign. I salute you and your families," he stated.

In closing, Zamir underscored the need for continued readiness and unity. "We are preparing for a wide range of possible developments. We have embarked on the most complex campaign in our history to remove a threat of such magnitude, against such an enemy, we must be ready for a prolonged campaign," he declared.

While acknowledging significant achievements, he cautioned, "The campaign is not over. Although we have made significant achievements, difficult days still lie ahead. We must remain alert and united until the mission is complete."

He concluded with a message of confidence and resolve: "I am confident that together, we will end this campaign with Israel standing strong and victorious. It is a great honor for me to lead our nation’s army at this time. The IDF is determined, we are moving forward with full force. 'Be strong and let us be strengthened for our people.'"

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)