Lebanese security services claimed on Friday that they had busted a network of Israeli spies, comprising two people, at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, Lebanese media reported, citing Elias al-Baysari, the acting director-general of Lebanon's General Directorate of General Security.

"We carried out an investigation and determined that this cell posed a danger to Lebanon," al-Baysari stated.

"The fight against terrorism is a priority and the fight against spy networks set up by the Israeli enemy is an absolute priority," he added.

Israel and Lebanon do not have official diplomatic relations, and Lebanon often arrests suspected collaborators with Israel.

In October of 2018, Lebanese security forces arrested three Lebanese men suspected of collaborating with Israel.

According to the report, the three admitted that they had been in contact with Israeli officers and agents.

In 2017, Lebanon’s security services claimed they had arrested a spy ring comprised of five people who allegedly “spied for Israeli embassies abroad”.

In 2015, Lebanese authorities announced they had arrested two Lebanese nationals and a Syrian on allegations of spying for Israel.

Several weeks later, Lebanese media reported that soldiers had detonated a "listening device" allegedly planted by Israel in the southern Marjayoun region, close to the border with the Jewish state.

