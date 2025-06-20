Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein on Friday condemned Iran, after one of its missiles struck the Al-Jarina Mosque in Haifa, damaging it and injuring Muslim clerics and worshippers.

Speaking in a video from the damaged mosque, Marmorstein showed some of the damange, and said, “Look what happened to this mosque. But this is not the only thing that happened.”

“A Muslim worker, part of the mosque, was hurt because of the Iranian ballistic missile attack. The Iranian regime is attacking mosques, hospitals, kindergartens. They are going after civilian places. They don't care if you are a Jew, if you are a Muslim, if you are a Christian,” he added.

“They just want to kill civilians. This is a war crime. And this is what the Iranian regime is doing,” concluded Marmorstein.

Hospitals in Haifa reported that 45 people were injured in the missile strike on the city on Friday. One is in serious condition, two are in moderate condition, and the rest are in light condition. 31 of the injured were evacuated to Rambam Hospital, and the rest to Bnai Zion Hospital.

