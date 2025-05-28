קריב מתפרץ לעבר נתניהו במליאה ערוץ 7

An unusual confrontation took place on Wednesday in the Knesset plenum when MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) disrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest during his speech.

Kariv held up a map of the kibbutzim in the Gaza Envelope in the direction of Netanyahu, shouting, “Here is Ein Hashlosha, here is Nir Oz. Come see the map.” His outburst caused an uproar, and Knesset ushers separated him from the Prime Minister and removed him from the plenum.

In his speech in the plenum, Netanyahu said, “I’m looking at the headline the opposition gave to this debate. I want to ask you: Are you out in the field? Are you talking to our soldiers? Have you lost your minds?”

He later claimed that despite the opposition’s accusations of “zero achievements” in the war, “Israel has never had so many achievements on so many fronts in its wars.”

He added, “Just two days after the attack on October 7, I told the heads of the authorities that we are going to change the face of the Middle East, and that is exactly what we have done,” noting that “in 600 days of war, we have indeed changed the face of the Middle East.”

Netanyahu also attacked the opposition on a political level: “You are willing to defame the country, to tarnish its image in the world. If I had followed your path, it would have led to defeat in the war. You are doing all this just because of your political lust for power and your hatred of right-wing governments. You haven’t gotten used to the fact that the right is in power, and I’m telling you—start getting used to it because it’s going to continue.”