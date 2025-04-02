Prior to the spring recess, the Knesset released attendance records for Members of the Knesset (MKs) during the winter session.

According to the Knesset Time website, members of the Religious Zionism party recorded the highest average attendance, with 749 hours. They were followed by the Democratic Party with 728 hours and Yesh Atid with 700 hours. The United Torah Judaism faction ranked fourth with 673 hours, while the National Unity party recorded 640 hours.

In terms of individual attendance, Coalition Chairman MK Ofir Katz had the highest number of hours in the Knesset during the winter session, totaling 1,209 hours. He was followed by MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) with 1,206 hours and MK Avihai Boaron (Likud) with 1,031 hours. MK Yinon Azoulay ranked fourth, with 1,016 hours.

Conversely, the MK with the lowest recorded attendance was Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri, with only 51 hours. He was followed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended for 107 hours, Defense Minister Yisrael Katz with 174 hours, MK Moshe Arbel with 197 hours, and Economy Minister Nir Barkat with 205 hours.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid ranked 108th in attendance, with a total of 346 hours in the Knesset.