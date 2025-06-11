The political crisis: Ahead of the Knesset vote on bills to dissolve the government, a haredi source told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday night that the current situation is the worst possible scenario for the haredi public.

"The haredi parties are being dragged into a position they don’t want to be in - to vote in favor of dissolving a right-wing government," the source said. "The problem is that without a clear legal framework for the status of haredi yeshiva students, the decrees against the haredi public will only intensify."

“These won’t be limited to budget cuts for yeshivas, daycare centers, and the sanctions package currently being formulated by Yuli Edelstein. It will escalate, potentially affecting National Insurance allocations - and who knows, maybe they'll even try to revoke our right to vote,” he warned.

According to the source, haredi leaders are fully aware that early elections could result in a worse outcome, with the possibility of a left-wing government taking power. Still, he said, even in that case, a law might be passed to regulate the status of yeshiva students - albeit without the haredi parties' support.

“We cannot sign off on laws that include criminal sanctions against yeshiva students. We cannot stay in power with 'blood on our hands.' After the elections, we hope for the best - and if the worst happens, at least there will be a law, even if it’s imposed despite our objections. The most important thing is that a law finally be enacted."