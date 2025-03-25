MK Ahmad Tibi (Ta'al) quoted halakhik sources, including the Shulchan Aruch legal code, in response to the uproar that arose in the Knesset following the publication of a photograph of him using Knesset dishes that are kept kosher to eat non-kosher food at their Ramadan pre-fast meal.

In response to the uproar, Tibi published a post in which he responded with sarcasm, citing halachic sources: "When the food was cold - it does not cause the utensil to be prohibited," he wrote, and added from the Shulchan Aruch (Yore De'ah): "Cold - it does not cause and does not absorb." Tibi signed the post with the words: "Rabbis supporting Tibi."

He later responded to reporters: "If they won't bring us food for our 'Sahur' meal during Ramadan, we'll bring. I don't know of such a complaint and no one said anything to us. In any case, these Ka'ak (Arab bagels) taste better than kosher food and that's scientifically proven. To the case in point: this Knesset is Kahanist, and most importantly, it's not kosher."

The photograph, which was first reported by Arutz Sheva, sparked heated reactions from Knesset members and public figures, who saw it as an attack on religious sentiments and the maintenance of kashrut in the national legislature.

The Betsalmo organization contacted the Knesset Ethics Committee demanding that Tibi be severely punished, claiming that he violated Knesset policy.

"This is an irresponsible and unprecedented act. We demand that the Ethics Committee take significant steps to ensure that such incidents do not repeat themselves."

The Knesset Rabbi's office reported that the issue is under review.