The Knesset convened on Wednesday for a debate initiated by the opposition, attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The title of the discussion was: "The government's complete failure in achieving the war's goals: returning all the hostages and dismantling Hamas, and the severe harm to the equal burden (military conscription)."

The Prime Minister opened his address at the session by attacking the opposition. "I look at the headline that the opposition gave this debate: 'The government's complete failure in achieving the war's goals,' that's what you wrote. And now I want to ask you - are you talking about our soldiers? Have you fallen on your head? Do you live on Earth or some other planet?

You spoke about "zero achievements," So I wish to tell you what most Israelis know - in Israel's wars, there have never been so many achievements on so many fronts." In response, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid burst into laughter, and asked: "What's he talking about?"

Netanyahu listed the war's achievements and, for the first time, confirmed that Israel eliminated Mohammed Sinwar, Hamas leader in Gaza and brother of former leader Yahya Sinwar.

"Slander and defamation don't affect me. You call these great achievements a failure? This is the truth, and it must be recognized - we changed the face of the Middle East. All this is the total opposite of failure. I know that it's hard for you to admit the truth. I search among you for a fair person who will admit the truth, and I still haven't found one. I think that there are those among you who want us to lose the war, and that's because you lust for power. You haven't gotten used to the right being in power, so I suggest that you begin to get used to it because it will continue. In the meantime, you continue to spread new lies," Netanyahu emphasized.

The Prime Minister claimed that "to me, every hostage is the entire world. I am set on the goal of bringing back all the hostages, the living and deceased, as one. We stick to the holy mission of bringing them home. If they would listen to you, the opposition, many of the hostages would still be in Hamas's dungeons."

He also addressed, criticism regarding the haredi conscription law. "We want to advance a balanced, real conscription law. The previous government didn't draft anyone, we will draft thousands."