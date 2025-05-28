Eli Albag, the father of IDF lookout Liri Albag, who was released from Hamas captivity as part of a deal with the terror group earlier this year, revealed Wednesday morning that his daughter plans to return to military service — 600 days after the war began.

“She made the decision two or three weeks ago,” Albag said. “Whatever is good for her is good for us. She wants to experience the army again, to feel it. And in some way, she wants to settle accounts with those who held her. She plans to serve in a very special place.”

“Part of her recovery is about taking back the world,” he told Ynet. “They took her freedom for 477 days in the lowest place on earth, and now she wants to reconquer the world.”

Despite her release, the Albag family continues to count the days since the war’s outbreak.

“We keep counting because for us, Liri was reborn. And we continue counting for the sake of the other 58 hostages. We keep fighting for the other hostages in whatever way we can. Every time I speak, I go back to that time when Liri was a hostage and my feeling of understanding what the family of a hostage is feeling, and what they are going through for these past 600 days? It's too much. Six hundred days too much.”