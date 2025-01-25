Four of the five IDF lookouts kidnapped during the October 7 massacre from the Nahal Oz military post were released from Hamas captivity on Saturday.

Liri Albag (19), Naama Levy (20), Karina Ariev (20), and Daniella Gilboa (20), were brought to Israel from Gaza by the Red Cross - the same Red Cross which refused to visit them during the 15 months they were held in captivity.

In a cynical and brutal act by the Hamas terror organization, the four hostages were turned over to the Red Cross at the center of Falastin Square in Gaza, as the square was full of terrorists watching.

IDF medics who examined the three returning hostages last week said that they were in good health and that they had been given vitamins to prevent refeeding syndrome. The hostages told the medical staff that they did not receive stimulants or drugs.

The IDF and ISA said that an elite unit and an ISA force accompanied the four young women on their way home, ahead of an initial medical assessment. "The returning hostages are currently on their way to an initial reception point in southern Israel, where they will be reunited with their parents." Following their arrival, the hostages and their parents "boarded an Israeli Air Force helicopter to make their way to the hospital, where they will be reunited with the rest of their families and receive medical treatment."

Earlier on Saturday morning, the IDF completed its preparations for the hostages' arrival. The helicopters were equipped with dry erase boards and appropriate markers, alongside blankets and headphones. Lt. Col. A. stressed to the team, "Understand the immense privilege you have, and above all, the great responsibility you bear — to receive the returning hostages, and safely fly them to the hospital."

A fifth lookout, Agam Berger, is still held by Hamas.

Agam's family said, "We thank the people of Israel for their warm embrace. We are overjoyed and moved by the return of our four girls home - we are all one big family! We eagerly await embracing Agam, God willing, in the coming week. We will not rest until all hostages are safely returned home."

Israel expects that later on Saturday evening, Hamas will publish the entire list of hostages to be released in the first stage of the deal, but it is not yet clear if the list will detail names. An Israeli official claimed that even though this is not a clearly-worded section in the agreement, it was agreed that Israel will receive full information on every one of the hostages.