The families of 53 hostages still held in Gaza have sent a heartfelt letter to US President Donald Trump, calling on him to leverage the current Middle East crisis to secure the release of all their loved ones.

As Iranian missiles streak across the region and tensions escalate, the families emphasized that "we are at a critical moment with a time window that is essential for bringing them all home" and urged the President to "seize the opportunity while Iran and Hamas are at their weakest point."

In their emotional appeal after more than 620 days of captivity, the families expressed unwavering faith in Trump's leadership, writing that his "unwavering dedication has been a beacon of hope in our darkest hours" and that bringing their loved ones home "is inseparable from your grand vision for transforming the Middle East."

The families stressed their belief that all hostages "must come home together, all 53 in one phase that leaves no one behind," and trusting that "with your leadership, the impossible becomes possible."

“We appreciate the American administration's work in bringing home so many of those previously held captive, but we cannot stop until the last one is home,” the families wrote in the letter.

“We trust in your judgment, experience, and genuine compassion for our families. We know that with your leadership, the impossible becomes possible. Our families have endured the unendurable because we believe in your commitment to bringing every last hostage home. The window of opportunity you've worked so hard to create must not close without our loved ones walking through it,” they added.

“Thank you for understanding that the return of our loved ones is not just our deepest prayer, but a cornerstone in your vision for the Middle East. Bring them home, Mr. President. The world is watching, but more importantly, all the families are praying,” the letter concluded.