In an emotional address on Sunday at Beilinson Hospital, the families of Karina Ariev, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Liri Albag - who were released on Saturday after 477 days in captivity - expressed their gratitude to President Trump for his crucial role in securing their daughters' freedom.

"We are so grateful to have Karina here with us. She is only beginning to process what she's been through, and it hasn't been easy at all. But your love and support will help heal some of her wounds. You were there for her, and we don't take that for granted," Sasha Ariev, the sister of Karina Ariev, stated.

"Still, our hearts are not whole. We have 90 brothers and sisters who are still there, far away from home. Karina knows exactly what that feels like, and she can't stop thinking about them. Like all of us, she hopes and prays that they will return home soon. We are waiting for Agam, Arbel, Shiri, and all the rest of the hostages. We will not rest until they are all back home with us."

She added: "A very special thanks goes to President Trump for his unwavering support. Because of your powerful actions, we have our lives back. You made this deal possible, after so many months where it felt like all hope was gone. Our hope rests with you for all of the hostages to return.

"Dear Mr. Witkoff, you are a truly remarkable person. Your care and compassion have been felt in every step of this journey as if we were all your own children. Thank you for everything you have done and for your kind and generous heart.

"Thank you also to the world, to the Jewish spirit worldwide, and to everyone who stood by us and supported us. The strength of our people is what keeps us going."

Orly Gilboa, mother of Daniella Gilboa, stated: "Daniella is home. How long I've waited to say those words, how long I've waited for the moment when I could thank God that my Daniella has returned home. My eldest daughter is now just meters away from me. My child who has returned speaking Arabic, thin, pale - this child who suffered in captivity remains the same wonderful and talented girl she was when they took her from us.

She related: "Yesterday morning I was still gripped by a deep fear that this deal would fall apart, that Daniella wouldn't return. I want to express gratitude that our daughters have returned safely, and I request and demand that the deal be fulfilled completely. My new family, the hostages' family, must get everyone back. Our country must get them back - we owe them this."

She, too, thanked the President: "Thank you, President Trump, for everything you are doing for our hostages. If anyone can bring world peace, it's definitely you, and we are confident you will do whatever it takes to get us there."

Yoni Levy, father of Naama Levy, stated: "This moment is the moment I wished for. The one I prayed for and imagined for 477 days. I didn't just wish for it for myself. But for all of us. This moment began on October 7th at 6:29 in the morning, 2023.

"At that moment, when terrorists breached our borders. When our country shattered into thousands of moments of endless pain and grief. When families' lives were cut off forever. When stories of unparalleled heroism were woven. And the moment when our private lives were shaken, and we became the family of Naama Levy, the observer who was kidnapped from the Nahal Oz post."

He continued: "Naama is now safe here with us, surrounded by family and friends. But the struggle isn't over. There are still 90 hostages we must bring home. They are our sons and daughters. The foundations upon which our country is built. And we will have no healing. And we will have no revival. Without the self-evident knowledge that the State of Israel is the father and mother of each of us.

"I want to thank those in the Israeli government who supported the deal. I want to thank the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for keeping his promise. To thank Steve Witkoff, President Trump's envoy, who through his personal involvement and dedication, Naama and the other hostages are now home - or will be home soon."