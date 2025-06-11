Families of hostages holding Argentine citizenship met on Wednesday with Argentine President Javier Milei, Argentine Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein, and Argentina's Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish.

The meeting participants included captivity survivor Yarden Bibas, captivity survivor Karina Engel-Bart, Ruti Strom and Dalia Cusnir, Silvia and José Luis Cunio, and Yael Savariego.

During the meeting at the King David Hotel, the Argentine President expressed Argentina's unwavering commitment to securing the return of the hostages. He emphasized that bringing back the hostages is Argentina's top priority.

Yarden Bibas personally thanked the President for declaring days of mourning in Argentina in memory of his family, and also thanked the Ambassador for participating in his family's shiva. Bibas requested that Argentina continue working toward the return of all 55 hostages, including his best friend, David Cunio.

Karina Engel-Bart, wife of hostage Ronen Engel, expressed gratitude for the support of the President, government, and Argentine people.

"It was a good meeting. Everything done for the hostages is good and important, and Argentina's President is with us. He came to the meeting despite being ill. I appreciate that tremendously. It was a moving meeting, and I gave him the book 'October 7th' by Ziv Koren as a gift. He was moved, began to tear up, and hugged me. The President does so much for our struggle and promised to continue making every effort. This is greatly appreciated," Silvia Cunio, mother of David and Ariel Cunio, stated.

Dalia Cusnir, sister-in-law of Eitan Horn, added: "I asked the President to continue pressing the Prime Minister and working alongside him to bring back all the hostages. I told him that supporting Israel means, first and foremost, demanding the return of everyone."