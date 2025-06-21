On Friday, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, visited Palmachim Airbase.

Maj. Gen. Bar met with UAV technicians and operators and expressed his appreciation for their efforts across all fronts during the war.

"We are deeply engaged in suppressing the surface-to-surface missile fire being directed at us," Bar began. "We’re not at zero — but our efforts are stopping a great deal and surprised the Iranians."

"We’re working command-by-command, expanding, and we see its effects everywhere — when UAVs are flying over their heads, they (the enemy) cannot function.

"If I had the time, I would personally shake the hand of each and every one of you and say: keep it up. This is our generation’s mission— the responsibility is on your shoulders — and you're performing it brilliantly. Every time I visit any department, including here, I walk away empowered and say to myself: ‘This is the incredible power of the Israeli Air Force.'"