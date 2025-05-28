In an emotional and historic ceremony, the Mount Hebron Regional Council celebrated the formal recognition of the community of Adorayim as an official settlement.

The event, held in the presence of MK Simcha Rothman, Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee; Mount Hebron Regional Council Head Eliram Azoulay; Yehuda German from the Amana settlement movement; Rabbi Benny Kalmanson and the Kalmanson family; the Mark family; and other guests, marked a major milestone in the development of settlement in the Mount Hebron area.

The ceremony took place on the anniversary of the liberation of Mount Hebron, highlighting the historic and strategic connection to the region.

Adorayim was established in response to the deadly terrorist attack that claimed the life of Rabbi Miki Mark HY”D, and it stands today as a symbol of resilience and the continued growth of settlement in the face of adversity. In recent years, the community has faced numerous challenges, including the evacuation of caravans, but its residents have demonstrated unwavering determination and faith, leading to the building of a strong community with public buildings, a synagogue, and a preschool.

MK Simcha Rothman recited the traditional blessing for establishing boundaries and said: “The town of Adorayim is another step forward in the government’s process of normalizing settlements. One day, Adorayim will be home to hundreds of residents and high-rise buildings. Ultimately, what drives us in the Knesset is your spirit and your dedication, residents of Adorayim. With God’s help, we will soon bless more such developments.”

Council head Eliram Azoulay added: “The recognition of Adorayim on the day of Mount Hebron’s liberation symbolizes for us that the mission of settlement is more relevant than ever. Especially during times of war, this is a Zionist response that brings security and prosperity to the region and, from here, to the central Hebron hills and Lachish.”

“Adorayim is not just a strategic point on the map,” he continued. “Its settlers are a symbol of pioneering, perseverance, and the spirit of settlement that drives us — just as envisioned and planned by Elhanan Kalmanson, may G-d avenge his blood, who was one of the founders of the community. We will continue to work tirelessly to expand existing communities and establish more communities throughout the Council's territory.”

Roi Nederland, chairman of Adorayim’s secretariat, stated: “Adorayim is the story of a dream come true — of overcoming hardship and of unshakable faith in our path. We are proud to be part of the settlement enterprise and to continue building and developing our home in the Land of Israel. The 99% IDF enlistment rate in the community is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to our deep commitment to the State and the people. We thank all our partners on this journey — the Mount Hebron Regional Council, the Amana movement, the Government of Israel for recognizing Adorayim as an official community, and above all, the incredible local community that is turning this great dream into reality.”