Orit Mark Ettinger, whose father was murdered in a terror attack in 2016, responded to the release of her father's murderer in a pain-filled social media post.

Rabbi Michael "Miki" Mark, a father of 10 from Otniel, was fatally wounded by terrorists in a drive-by shooting on Route 60 south of Hevron. Mark’s wife Chavi was severely injured in the attack, while two of the couple’s 10 children also suffered injuries.

In her post, Orit asked, "The justice? Where is it... Two of those responsible for the terror attack in which my beloved father was murdered, my mother was critically injured and to this day is still in rehabilitation, my siblings Pdaya and Tehila, ages 14 and 15, were injured - are being released! I thought my heart was immune. But something is happening there - it is painful and dizzying at levels that are hard to explain."

"We are a nation which desires life - we are the eternal nation! But we must fight evil in the necessary fashion," she added.

The terrorist who murdered Rabbi Mark, Muhammad Alamairah, was released in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and sentenced to two life sentences for the terror attack in which Rabbi Mark was killed. Now he has been released from prison for a second time, alongside a second terrorist involved in the attack. Another terrorist involved in the attack, also released in the Shalit deal, was killed shortly after the attack, while attempting to avoid arrest.

Three years after the terror attack, Orit's brother Shlomi was killed in a traffic accident while on his way to his job in the Defense Ministry.

Her cousin, Elchanan Kalmanson, fell in battle on October 7 , as Jews throughout the country celebrated the Simchat Torah holiday. Kalmanson was battling Hamas terrorists who had overtaken communities in southern Israel, when he fell.