IDF Central Command Commanding Officer Avi Bluth signed an official order on Thursday recognizing the jurisdictions of the Judea and Samaria communities of Ahiya and Adorayim, a substantial move that will advance construction and development plans.

The move follows continuous efforts by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Minister Orit Strock, and Settlement Administration Head Yehuda Eliyahu.

Binyamin Governer Yisrael Ganz congratulated the move and wrote to the residents of Ahiya, which is located in the Binyamin Region: "This is a significant step which allows the continued advancement of the city construction plan which was recently approved by the regional council's Planning and Construction Board. This is significant progress in the community's recognition process, a step that would allow the continuation of the community's planning and development."

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News, Ganz added: "Lately there have been some very substantial steps by the government to advance Jewish settlement. This step is significant for increasing Israeli control of the area and corrects the distortion that detracts from the civil rights of pioneers who are at the tip of the arrow of Israeli society."