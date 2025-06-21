general.newsSevenDefense/Security'UAV identified, intercept authorized' | IDF publishes footage of UAV interception'UAV identified, intercept authorized' | IDF publishes footage of UAV interceptionIsraeli Air Force continues its air defense efforts, intercepting UAVs by air defense systems, along with fighter jet operations. Watch.Israel National News Jun 21, 2025, 9:34 PM (GMT+3)UAVOperation Rising Lionתיעוד: יירוט כלי טיס בלתי מאוישים על ידי מסוקי קרבצילום: דובר צה"לStrike on truck carrying UAV launcher in Iran.Related articles:Watch: IAF attacks Iran's F14 planesIranian firepower severely impacted by Israeli strikesSirens sounded across IsraelGallant urges US to finish Iran nuclear job Found a mistake? Contact usgeneral.subscribeNewsletterTo read the article in Hebrew