Arab rioters destroyed an observatory set up near the town of Adoraim in Mount Hebron in memory of fallen IDF soldier Reouven Chicheportiche.

Chicheportiche, a resident of Shlomit, fell in battle on October 7, as he worked to defend the neighboring town of Pri Gan from the Hamas "Nukhba" terrorists who broke through the border fence.

This is the second time this week that Arabs have caused damage to the site; the previous incident was on Wednesday.

Israeli flags were torn off the observatory and ripped. The rioters also smashed the projector which lit up the site and removed the memorial sign.

The observatory was set up by Chicheportiche's cousin, who lives in Adoraim.

The town's leadership said, "Events such as these only prove how strategically important this location is. We will continue to grow and develop and expand."