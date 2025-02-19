First publication: During the past week, six new jurisdictional areas were approved in Judea and Samaria, covering a total of nearly 3,000 dunams, in a way that will enable the advancement of construction of over 6,000 housing units.

This move was implemented after prolonged efforts by Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, Minister Orit Strock, and Yehuda Eliyahu, head of the Settlement Administration.

As part of this initiative, the community of Mevo'ot Yericho will be expanded by 1,427 dunams, allowing for the advancement of construction of thousands of new housing units.

Construction of 330 new housing units will be immediately enabled in the town of Nokdim, while significant expansion of the town of Argaman through the establishment of a new neighborhood will be possible. Additionally, the advancement of commercial and service areas will be enabled in Beit Horon.

This move has dramatic significance for the young settlement. As Arutz Sheva-Israel National News reported this week, the new town of Adorayim in the Hebron Hills was regulated, and the town of Ahiya in the Binyamin region was regulated over an area of 1,138 dunams, enabling the construction of 1,800 new housing units.

The Settlement Administration, under Minister Smotrich and the Central Command, is expected to approve another 15 jurisdictional areas in the coming weeks, a move that will continue to support the development of new communities in Judea and Samaria.

It should be noted that the signing of a jurisdictional area constitutes the first step in the process of advancing new communities and neighborhoods toward future construction and development.

Minister Orit Strock told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday evening, "We promised - we are delivering. The vision of regulating young settlements is being realized before our eyes, with rapid, precise, and professional steps. Years of dragging feet are being replaced by determined action for the residents. We will build our homeland because this land is ours."