Cypriot police foil terror attack, arrest IRGC-affiliated suspect

Cypriot police arrested a British citizen suspected of planning an "imminent attack" on the island and spying on British military bases.

According to local media reports, he appeared before a judge on Saturday, and his detention was extended for eight days. He is suspected of terrorism and espionage.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Saturday evening revealed that the foiled terrorist attack, planned by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), targeted Israeli citizens in Cyprus.

"Thanks to the swift actions of the Cypriot security forces, in cooperation with Israeli security services, the terrorist attack was thwarted," said Sa'ar. "Israel thanks Cyprus for its quick and effective actions. The Iranian criminal regime deliberately targets Israeli citizens both in Israel and abroad. Israel will continue to act to remove the existential threat posed by the Iranian terrorist regime."

In recent days, Cypriot police have increased security around Israeli tourists due to concerns that hostile elements may attempt to harm them. Cyprus is worried about the growing threats from Iran and its proxies, who have previously attempted attacks against Israelis in the country.