Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening met at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem with US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who is currently visiting Israel .

During the meeting, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Noem expressed unwavering support for the Prime Minister and the State of Israel.

She also expressed great appreciation for the Prime Minister's policy of building a fence along the Egyptian border and for his conduct of the war.

Also participating in the meeting were the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman; his Foreign Policy Advisor, Dr. Ophir Falk; the Prime Minister's Spokesperson, Dr. Omer Dostri; and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with US Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

Noem on Sunday visited and prayed at the Western Wall as part of her official visit to Israel.

During the visit, the Secretary and Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, recited a chapter of Psalms and a special prayer in memory of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two staffers at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, who were murdered last week.

They also offered a special prayer for the swift and safe return of all the hostages.