US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will arrive in Israel on Sunday for a quick visit.

The visit comes at the direct directive of President Donald Trump following the murders of Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim last week in Washington, DC.

During the visit, Noem will visit the Western Wall and meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials, as well as victims of terrorism.

In addition, she will attend a memorial ceremony at the Israeli Foreign Ministry in honor of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim. A tree will be planted in their memory.