Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation on Tuesday night.

The conversation took place after Trump held a meeting on the Israel-Iran conflict in the White House Situation Room with his national security team.

CBS News reported that Trump is considering joining Israel's strikes of Iranian nuclear sites, including at the facility in Fordow.

According to the report, there is not full agreement among Trump's closest advisers about the idea of joining the Israeli strikes. The issue was expected to be brought up during Trump’s consultation.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Iran has prepared missiles and other military assets for potential strikes against US bases across the Middle East should the US join Israel’s strikes against Iran.

Concerns are particularly heightened regarding the Fordow nuclear facility, the report stated. Should the US participate in a strike on Fordow, American officials warn that Iranian-backed Houthi militias would "almost certainly resume striking ships in the Red Sea," while pro-Iranian militias in Iraq and Syria would likely target US bases.

Further escalation could see Iran mining the Strait of Hormuz, a tactic aimed at trapping US warships in the Persian Gulf.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social earlier on Tuesday that America and Israel have control over the skies of Iran.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA," Trump wrote.

In a separate post, Trump wrote, "We know exactly where the so-called 'Supreme Leader' is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In a third post, Trump called for Iran's "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"