US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited and prayed at the Western Wall on Sunday evening as part of her official visit to Israel.

She was accompanied by US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife, Mrs. Janet Huckabee. Secretary Noem was welcomed by Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites, Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, and the Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, Mr. Mordechai (Suli) Eliav who explained the deep meaning of the site as the spiritual, national, and historical focal point of the Jewish people throughout the generations.

During the visit, the Secretary and Rabbi recited a chapter of Psalms and a special prayer in memory of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, two staffers at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC, who were murdered last week. They also offered a special prayer for the swift and safe return of all the hostages.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Secretary placed a note in the stones of the Western Wall, and inscribed in the Guest Book, “Israel is the chosen nation, and the US stands with you.”