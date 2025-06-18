US President Donald Trump spoke with the press on Wednesday in the Oval Office and discussed the current tensions with Iran and the possibility that the US would join Israel to strike the Islamic Republic.

According to Trump, the Iranian regime should have agreed to sign a nuclear deal with the United States. "I had a great deal for them. They should have made that deal. For 60 days, we talked about it, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they had. Now they want to meet. It's a little late to meet, and they want to come to the White House. So we'll see, I may do that, but it's a shame that it wasn't done the easy way," he stated.

Asked about concerns about the US getting involved in another conflict abroad and the consequences of entering the war, the President clarified: "I don't want to get involved either. But I've been saying for 20 years that Iran can not have a nuclear weapon, and I think they were a few weeks away from having one."

He reiterated: "They had to sign a document. I think they wish they had signed it now, it was a fair deal, and now it's a harder thing to sign."

He added that if Iran were to get a nuclear weapon, there would be "too much devastation, and they'd use, I believe they'd use it. Others won't use it, but I believe they'd use it."

Trump also mentioned French President Macron's claim that the US President left the G7 Summit early to work on a "ceasefire" with Iran: "We're long beyond a ceasefire. I said, 'Why would you say ceasefire, it's a bad term to use?' A ceasefire means everything's going swimmingly, we'll take a little time off; it's not. We're not looking for a ceasefire, we're looking for a total, complete victory. Again, you know what the victory is: no nuclear weapon."

Asked if the dismantlement of Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, which is buried deep underground, would be a prerequisite for a deal, Trump responded: "It's just something that people talked about having. We're the only ones with the capability to do it, but that doesn't mean I'm going to do it at all."

He added: "We have the best military equipment in the world, you see that with this fight. We have planes that are undetectable. Israel has incredible weaponry."

The president concluded: "I've been asked about it, but I haven't made a decision."