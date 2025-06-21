On Friday, IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the 136th Battalion of the Aerial Defense Array, accompanied by Commander of the Aerial Defense Array, Brig. Gen. 'G', and additional senior commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff praised the Aerial Defense Array’s vital efforts to protect Israeli civilians during these challenging times.

"We are hunting their launchers," Zamir began. "Yesterday, we intercepted three of four launchers just minutes before launch and neutralized them using our systems directly over their heads."

"What you are doing here is remarkable. Without your work, the damage to Israel’s home front and our infrastructure would have been catastrophic. I’m telling you — the entire world is watching your performance, our performance, and this array’s performance with extraordinary admiration," he added.

"First of all, my deep appreciation goes to you, to all the commanders, and to the entire array for the incredible work you’re doing. You are saving lives. You are defending the people of Israel. You are a vital shield for this nation.

"May this send a clear and powerful message to the entire region: anyone who threatens or challenges the State of Israel will pay a heavy price."