Controversial music artist Kanye West, who now calls himself Ye, publicly declared an end to his antisemitic rhetoric on Thursday morning, just hours after the deadly shooting attack in Washington DC in which Yaron Lischnisky and Sarah Milgram were murdered.

West, who has a history of inflammatory antisemitic remarks and actions, including the recent release of a song titled "Heil Hitler," posted a series of repentant messages on social media platform X. This marks a notable shift from his previous stance, exemplified by a post in February stating, "IM NEVER APOLOGIZING FOR MY JEWISH COMMENTS."

Though he did not directly mention the Washington attack, between approximately 6:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, West shared eleven posts expressing remorse and a call for peace. Among his messages were "God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused" and "GOD CALLS FOR PEACE."

Towards the end of his online pronouncements, Ye also previewed a new song titled "Alive," featuring rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

West has a lengthy history of posting antisemitic comments on social media. In 2022, the rapper threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic rant on X, which was then called Twitter. West followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

West’s antisemitic comments caused a host of companies to cut ties with him, including Adidas , the Creative Artists Agency , Foot Locker and Apple Music .

Thursday’s apparent change of heart was also not the first instance of West professing he has changed his views on Jewish people.

In 2023, he posted on Instagram that the 2012 film "21 Jump Street," starring Jewish actor Jonah Hill, made him "like Jewish people again."

Later that year, the rapper published a Hebrew-language post on Instagram in which he apologized to the Jewish community for the various antisemitic statements he had made.

His previous tirades caused X owner ELon Musk to suspend West’s X account, but the account was later reinstated .

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)