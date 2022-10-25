The Creative Artists Agency has cut ties with rapper Kanye West following a series of antisemitic remarks, CBS MoneyWatch reported on Monday.

The agency has officially dropped the rapper as a client, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to the website.

Earlier on Monday, film and television studio MRC Entertainment also said it would scrap a completed documentary about the rapper.

"Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain," MRC said in a statement on its website.

West, who now calls himself Ye, said during the interview that the Abraham Accords between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain were signed because former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump’s son-in-law, wanted to "make money" from the deal.

He later threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jews" in an apparent antisemitic Twitter rant. Ye followed this up by claiming that he can't be antisemitic "because black people are actually Jew."

The comments were condemned by a host of public figures. Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the comments and said, “Antisemitism is the longest hatred in history. It goes back thousands of years. We’ve dealt with bigger problems than these stupidities.”

“The communists blamed the Jews for being capitalists. The capitalists blamed the Jews for being communists. You have a problem, blame the Jews. It is old stuff, it shouldn’t have a place in civilized discourse,” Netanyahu added.

“That is the reason we established the Jewish state, so that the Jewish people would have defense against these absurdities – and sometimes they’re coupled with violence. We won’t let that happen again.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) recently called on Adidas to drop its partnership with West over the rapper and fashion designer’s antisemitic statements.