Rapper Ye published a Hebrew-language post on Instagram in which he apologized to the Jewish community for the various antisemitic statements he had made.

"I apologize sincerely to the Jewish community for any unintentional outbursts caused by my words or actions," he wrote.

"I did not intend to injure or insult, and greatly regret all the pain that I may have caused. I am committed to starting with myself and learning from the experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity."

Ye had previously made a number of statements denouncing Jews and praising Hitler, leading to several of his largest brand deals ending their contracts with him.