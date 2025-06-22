המחווה של הכנסת לנשיא טראמפ ולצבא ארה"ב צילום: נועם מושקוביץ, דוברות הכנסת

The Knesset building was illuminated in the colors of the American flag as a tribute to President Donald Trump "for his historic decision to destroy Iran's nuclear facilities".

The Knesset said that "At the initiative of Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, the facade of the Knesset was illuminated with the colors of the American flag and the official ceremonial plaza was filled with Israeli flags alongside American flags".

"In the name of the Knesset, which represents all the citizens of Israel, I wish to thank President Trump for a historic, courageous and moral move of the highest order, which will be remembered in the annals of history as the day when the United States saved the world from the enormous danger of weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the ayatollah regime", said Ohana.

"President Trump has proven today that he is not only the leader of the free world, but also the most important president that the United States has ever had in modern history, the best friend that the Jewish people have ever had in the White House, and the closest partner that Prime Minister Netanyahu has ever had, without whom this day would not have happened."